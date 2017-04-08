CEC: No applications are yet submitted for participation in Yerevan elections

No political party yet submitted an application for participation in the elections, said the CEC secretary Armen Smbatyan. Smbatyan reminded, that the deadline for the applications is April 9 at 6:00 pm.
As reported earlier, municipal elections in Yerevan are scheduled for May 14. The documents required for the registration of the political parties are to be submitted to the Central Election Commission by April 9 at 6:00. The registration of parties and blocs will be completed on April 9-14. The election campaign will launch in April 21 and will last until May 12.
The Armenian Republican Party, Way Out alliance, and Apricot Country party earlier expressed an intention to participate in the elections. The PA list is headed by the mayor Taron Margaryan, the list of Way Out by Nikol Pashinyan, whereas the list of Apricot Country by Zaruhi Postanjian.
Free Democrats, the ARF, and Revival announced, that they would not participate in the elections. The PAP deputy chair Vardan Vardanyan told the NEWS.am, that they are still discussing the issue.