CEC declines accusation of Surik Khachatryan’s illegal campaign
23:21, 08.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

There are no grounds to accuse the former governor of Syunik Surik Khachatryan of illegal campaign, said the Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchian, presenting CEC’s conclusion in regard to the application of the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly Vanadzor Office.

As earlier reported, on March 30, the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly Vanadzor Office announced that the former governor of Syunik, Surik Khachatryan, campaigned in favor of the government candidate Ashot Arsenyan, holding meetings in No. 12 electoral district. The CEC report states, that such visits give no grounds in accusing Khachatryan of illegal propaganda.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
