Sunday
April 09
Tsarukyan bloc waives participation in Yerevan local elections
23:09, 08.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Tsarukyan bloc that took second place in recent parliament elections in Armenia decided not to participate in the local elections in Yerevan city scheduled for May 14, the bloc leader Gagik Tsarukyan wrote in his statement. The statement reads:

“As I promised to always be honest, I inform you that after discussions with my political team, Tsarukyan bloc has decided not to participate in local elections. I am sure that the residents will accept and will respect my decision.

You know that participation in any election for the sake of participation has never been my major goal. You know my motto, the promise must be kept.

Tsarukyan bloc was designed on the eve of parliamentary elections and presented to the public its program and a package of proposals. Therefore, immediately after the parliamentary elections, we did not have enough time to design a serious and thorough city development plan.

I respect my country and my countrymen and I will never let myself participate in any elections without a serious plan and calculations. My decision would create competitive opportunities for other forces, new teams, new individuals to submit their plans and compete on local level for their implementation.

I am sure that the residents will understand this decision. Regardless of the decision, remember that I was always on your side and I will be with you.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
CEC: No applications are yet submitted for participation in Yerevan elections
No political party yet submitted an application for participation in the elections…
 ORO Bloc not participating in Yerevan Council election
Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian Bloc issued a statement in this regard…
 Newly formed Erkir Tsirani Party to run in Yerevan Council election with own list
The list will be headed by its founder, MP Zaruhi Postanjyan…
 ARF not taking part in Yerevan Council election
“Analyzing the unexpectedly low results which the A. R. Dashnaktsutyun got in the City of Yerevan in the RA [Republic of Armenia] National Assembly elections [on April 2]”…
 Armenian Revival Party not running in Yerevan Council election
“Considering the large-scale impact which the administrative resource, the oligarchic and neighborhood groups, [and] the widespread vote-buying have on electoral process”…
 Spokesman: Yelk bloc made 3 proposals to MP Zaruhi Postanjyan but she refused
“We proposed Zaruhi Postanjyan to head the Yelk alliance electoral list in Yerevan Council elections, but she refused..."
