Tsarukyan bloc waives participation in Yerevan local elections

Tsarukyan bloc that took second place in recent parliament elections in Armenia decided not to participate in the local elections in Yerevan city scheduled for May 14, the bloc leader Gagik Tsarukyan wrote in his statement. The statement reads:
“As I promised to always be honest, I inform you that after discussions with my political team, Tsarukyan bloc has decided not to participate in local elections. I am sure that the residents will accept and will respect my decision.
You know that participation in any election for the sake of participation has never been my major goal. You know my motto, the promise must be kept.
Tsarukyan bloc was designed on the eve of parliamentary elections and presented to the public its program and a package of proposals. Therefore, immediately after the parliamentary elections, we did not have enough time to design a serious and thorough city development plan.
I respect my country and my countrymen and I will never let myself participate in any elections without a serious plan and calculations. My decision would create competitive opportunities for other forces, new teams, new individuals to submit their plans and compete on local level for their implementation.
I am sure that the residents will understand this decision. Regardless of the decision, remember that I was always on your side and I will be with you.”