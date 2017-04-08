Tillerson and Lavrov discuss US attack on Syrian air base

CEC declines accusation of Surik Khachatryan’s illegal campaign

Tsarukyan bloc waives participation in Yerevan local elections

Armenian Angelina Papikyan didn't made it to the final of the show «Ты-Супер», but found her aunt

CEC chairman: They complain about lists, but they have not checked them themselves

Infiniti to present new QX80 Monograph design (photo)

Scientists: Glass of champagne is as useful as having walk

USA produces vodka which does not cause harm to health

Trump: US militaries represent US so well in Syrian attack

CEC: No applications are yet submitted for participation in Yerevan elections

81-year-old Frenchman sets abdominal exercises record

Californian waves throw white shark to shore

Armenia’s electoral observers unable to pass reports on violations

Boris Johnson cancels his visit to Moscow over Syria

British FM condemns Russia for supporting Syria's president

Serj Tankian: I miss every moment

Russia: US is the most unpredictable state in world

9 people remain In hospital after terrorist attack in Stockholm

Bako Sahakyan gets acquainted with everyday life and service of soldiers

PM: We need to filter all unnecessary things and develop conception on how to make profit

Belgium MPs that visited Karabakh issue open letter to Azerbaijan ambassador

Iran’s MFA condemns Stockholm terrorist attack

Azerbaijan opposition rally is held in capital city

ORO Bloc not participating in Yerevan Council election

Hundreds of Americans protest against US missile strike on Syria

Newly formed Erkir Tsirani Party to run in Yerevan Council election with own list

US small plane crash kills 4

Aram Sargsyan: Yelk Bloc cannot be considered western wing in Armenia’s new parliament

Bananas and spinach could lower your blood pressure

ARF not taking part in Yerevan Council election

Armenia’s Martirosyan becomes European champion

Major road accident near Armenia village, there are injured (PHOTOS)

Strong earthquakes hit Philippines

Frankfurter Allgemeine: German Defence Ministry wants to restructure Bundeswehr

Turkey state-appointed trustee takes back wheelchairs given to disabled persons in Van

Newspaper: European direction no longer Armenia’s priority

Yo-yo dieting can harm your heart

Armenian Keyoh on the cover of Modellenland magazine. The singer speaks about their second collaboration

UK introduces new model of classic Mini car

2 vessels collide in Myanmar killing 20 people

Russia to deploy two S-400 missile defense systems in Arctic

Armenian Revival Party not running in Yerevan Council election

Woman gives birth on plane en route to Istanbul (PHOTOS)

Expert: Best market for Armenia blue cheese will be Russia

Russian MFA: US has no clear approach to Syrian settlement

Stockholm attack: Arrested man was lorry driver

Donald Trump accepts invitation to visit China

Germany defense minister rules out Bundeswehr participation in strikes on Syrian army

2 arrested after Stockholm attack

Probiotic yoghurt could reduce risk of gestational diabetes

Ivanka Trump: Proud of my father after US missile strike on Syria

Newspaper: Analyst – “Symbolic” strikes will not affect Armenia

US Embassy urges Americans in Russia to be more vigilant

Global oil prices are up

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan made use of mortar at night

Norway police to bear arms amid terrorism in Sweden

Washington: Trump is not going to telegraph his next move regarding Syria

Stockholm police arrest suspect of terrorist attack

Italian MP figuring in corruption scandal has links with Aliyev

Armenian Levon Galstyan amazed the jury of The Voice Kids Russia and made it to the next round

AFP: New temple in Armenia is beacon of hope for Yazidis

What's the line between beautiful and ugly lips?

Police arrest suspect who crashes into crowd of Stockholm in truck

CNN: Pentagon alerts Russia before attacking Syrian base

US claims, that memorandum of preventing incidents in Syria with Russia remains in effect

Armenia Defense Minister and UN Population Fund sign cooperation plan for 2017

Russia: US calls about political settlement of Syrian crises are hypocritical

Concert dedicated to St. Gregory of Narek held in Riga Cathedral

Russian Foreign Ministry has contacted US side after US attack on military base in Syria

Sweden's prime minister calls emergency session

Police release photo of man suspected of terrorist attack in Stockholm

Stockholm police denies reports about arrests of suspect

Swedish king expresses his condolences to people affected in Stockholm terrorist attack

EU to help start e-health system in Armenia in 3 years

Armenian President condoles with Swedish PM

All metro stations of Stockholm are closed

EU to commit EUR 40-50 mln to Armenia in 2017

Ancient humans didn't turn to cannibalism for the calories

Armenia’s First Lady makes present for various mothers on Motherhood Day (PHOTOS)

Medvedev: Attack on Syria proves that Trump lacks autonomy

Medvedev about US attack on Syria: There should be ethical boundaries

Sharmazanov: It is Congress-PPA bloc’s right to challenge election results

Armenia strongly condemns Stockholm attack

Medvedev: It's large market, where we can ‘whistle’

Police: Two are dead after truck drives into crowd in Stockholm

Truck that plows into crowd in Stockholm has been hijacked

Preliminary investigation into Sasna Tsrer member Aram Manukyan’s case ends

Media: Truck plows into crowd in Stockholm, killing 3

Ameriabank’s retail banking performance in 2016 (infographics)

Armenia’s Congress-PPA bloc to challenge legitimacy of parliamentary election results

Stockholm police: 3 dead in a truck crash

Truck crashes into crowd of people in central Stockholm

Armenia and Uzbekistan FMs discuss collaboration

Lukashenko: Monument should be raised to CIS if it resolves Karabakh issue

Spokesman: Yelk bloc made 3 proposals to MP Zaruhi Postanjyan but she refused

Erdogan: US strike against Syria is not sufficient

9 civilians killed in US missile attack against Syria

Beijing calls for political settlement of crisis in Syria

Russia analyst: US did everything so that terrorists launch attack on Assad’s military positions

Armenia improves position in Tourism Competitiveness Report