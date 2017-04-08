Tillerson and Lavrov discuss US attack on Syrian air base

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the US Secretary Rex Tillerson talked over the phone about the US attack on the Syrian air base. This was reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry's Facebook page.

According to RIA Novosti, Lavrov emphasized that the US attack brings benefits to the extremists. "The attack on a country whose government is fighting against terrorism is only beneficial for the extremists and poses an additional threat to the regional and global security," he said.

As reported earlier, the US missiles attacked the air base of the Syrian province of Homs on April 6 and 7. The US president announced, that the US attacked on the Syrian air base, where, according to him, there was being carried out an alleged chemical attack in the Iraqi province of Idlib, reports Gazeta.