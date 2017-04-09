Nikki Haley: Political settlement impossible with Assad in power

Political settlement of Syrian crisis is impossible with Bashar Assad being in power, U.S. representative to UN Nikki Haley told CNN.
“There's not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime,” Haley said.
She said the regime change would be possible when all of the parties see that Assad is not the leader that needs to be taking place for Syria. Haley noted that ousting Assad was not the US's only priority.
The remarks came after the US attack on the Syrian Air Force base and the development of the White House's statements that the US is ready and will take additional measures to “protect its national interests” in the Middle East.
Just a few days before the attack the White House declared that Assad's rule in Syria is “a political reality” that must be reckoned with. After reports of a chemical attack on April 4 in the Syrian province of Idlib, Trump changed his mind sharply. As a result, on the night of Friday, the United States fired cruise missiles on the airfield in Syria’s Shayrat in Homs province, unsubstantially claiming that a chemical attack in Idlib was conducted from that air base.