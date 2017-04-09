Azerbaijan uses mortars, grenade launchers at night

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbajani side breached the truce along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 50 times, from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 640 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Azerbaijan used mortars (60 mm) and grenade launchers in the eastern direction of the line of contact.
The Karabakh side reiterated to suppress adversary's action.
At the moment the situation is calm.