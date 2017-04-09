Tillerson names US first priority

The first foreign policy priority of the United States is the defeat of the Islamic State, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CBS News.
“Once the ISIS threat has been reduced or eliminated, I think we can turn our attention directly to stabilizing the situation in Syria,” Tillerson said.
As to the Syrian crisis, he said political solution requires participation of the all parties, including participation of the regime and their allies.
“ We’re hopeful that Russia will choose to play a constructive role in supporting ceasefires through their own Astana talks, but also, ultimately, through Geneva,” he added.