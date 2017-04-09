Final results of Armenia parliamentary vote announced (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Armenia's Central Electoral Commission issued final results of the April 2 parliamentary elections.
The results were announced during an emergency meeting on Sunday.
Republican Party of Armenia got 770,440 votes
Tsaurkyan bloc – 428,836
Yelk – 122,065
ARF Dashnaktsutyun – 103,048
Armenian Revival – 58,265
Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc – 32,508
Congress-PPA bloc – 25,950
Free Democrats – 14,739
Communist Party of Armenia – 11,741
The voter turnout in the parliamentary election was 60.93 percent.
Five political parties and four blocs ran for parliament on Sunday. Political parties have to get 5 percent of votes, whereas the blocs need 7 percent to be elected to the National Assembly of Armenia.