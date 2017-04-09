News
Sunday
April 09
Sunday
April 09
Final results of Armenia parliamentary vote announced (PHOTO)
15:43, 09.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia's Central Electoral Commission issued final results of the April 2 parliamentary elections.

The results were announced during an emergency meeting on Sunday.

Republican Party of Armenia got 770,440 votes

Tsaurkyan bloc – 428,836

Yelk – 122,065

ARF Dashnaktsutyun – 103,048

Armenian Revival – 58,265

Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc – 32,508

Congress-PPA bloc – 25,950

Free Democrats – 14,739

Communist Party of Armenia – 11,741

The voter turnout in the parliamentary election was 60.93 percent.

Five political parties and four blocs ran for parliament on Sunday. Political parties have to get 5 percent of votes, whereas the blocs need 7 percent to be elected to the National Assembly of Armenia.

