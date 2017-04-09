News
Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission rejects demand presented by opposition bloc
20:10, 09.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC) rejected the demand of Congress-PPA urging to annul results of parliamentary elections.

Representative of the bloc Tigran Yegoryan informed about numerous violations, in particular thousands of people were registered on non-existent addresses. The CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan asked to name several addresses. Mukuchyan concluded that the opponent cannot present the facts and the claim must be rejected. Finally Tigran Yegoryan left the room without hearing the decision.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
