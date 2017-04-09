News
Sunday
April 09
News
Sunday
April 09
Armenia president sends condolences to Egypt president
20:02, 09.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan conveyed his condolences to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over terrorist attacks that claimed dozens of lives.

“Armenia strictly condemns these inhumane acts and stands in solidarity to the friendly nation of Egypt in its fight against terrorism,” he said.

“At this difficult time for Egypt I express my deepest condolences to you, to the friendly people of Egypt and to families of the victims, wishing them fortitude and a speedy recovery to the injured,”- the telegram of condolences reads.”

 

