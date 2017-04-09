Armenia president sends condolences to Egypt president

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan conveyed his condolences to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over terrorist attacks that claimed dozens of lives.

“Armenia strictly condemns these inhumane acts and stands in solidarity to the friendly nation of Egypt in its fight against terrorism,” he said.

“At this difficult time for Egypt I express my deepest condolences to you, to the friendly people of Egypt and to families of the victims, wishing them fortitude and a speedy recovery to the injured,”- the telegram of condolences reads.”