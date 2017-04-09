News
Armenian PM sends condolences to Egypt counterpart
23:07, 09.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister sent a message of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Sherif Ismail over terrorist attack in Alexandria and Tanta.

In his message, PM said the attacks that resulted in dozens of victims provoked anger and indignation of the world.

“At this difficult moment when Egypt mourns the loss of her innocent children, we express our solidarity and support, we convey our sincere condolences and sympathy to you and the families of those killed and injured,” the message reads.

This text available in   Հայերեն
