News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 10
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Armenian and Georgian manuscripts to go on display in Hong Kong
09:29, 10.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Culture

Armenian and Georgian manuscripts will go on display at Hong Kong University.

An exhibition titled “Illustrious Illuminations II: Armenian and Georgian Manuscripts from the Eleventh to the Eighteenth Century” will open at the University Museum and Art Gallery of the University of Hong Kong, in Pok Fu Lam, South China Morning Post reported.

The exhibition features illustrated Armenian manuscripts and a set of Georgian Gospel leaves depicting evangelists.

“Armenian illustrated manuscripts are some of the most lavishly decorated codices of the Christian churches from the Middle East,” says Dr Florian Knothe, director of the University Museum and Art Gallery. “The Gospels are paramount among these, primarily because of the Armenian community’s respect for the sacred texts, revering them in the same way that Greek and Russian Christians regard holy icons.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news