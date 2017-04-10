Trump personally thanks commander after navy Syria's airbase strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump personally thanked the commander of the USS Porter — one of the two Navy destroyers that launched cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield Thursday night, Andria Slough, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer noted.
“This afternoon on AF1 the U.S. President called Cmdr Andria Slough, U.S. Navy CO of USS Porter to offers congrats & thanks for Syria Strike,” Sean Spicer tweeted.
The U.S. on Thursday launched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate. President Trump said he had ordered the bombing of this airfield because, in his words, the Assad forces’ Tuesday’s chemical attack on the Idlib province was launched from this airbase