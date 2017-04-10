Egypt declares 3-month state of emergency

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said a three-month state of emergency would be imposed after two deadly bombings hit Coptic churches on Sunday, killing more than 40 people, BBC reported.
An explosion at St George's Coptic church in Tanta killed 27 people. Hours later, a blast outside St Mark's Coptic church in Alexandria left 17 dead.
Responsibility for attacks was claimed by the extremist organization Islamic State.
The attacks come weeks before an expected visit by Pope Francis intended to show support for the country's Christian minority. He condemned the explosions.