FT: China offers concessions to avoid trade war with US

Chinese authorities will offer the U.S. better market access for financial sector and U.S. beef exports to help avert a trade war, Financial Times reported quoting officials familiar with the matter.
U.S. President Donald Trump met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping last week. Trump and Xi agreed to a 100-day plan to discuss trade talks directed at boosting U.S. exports and reducing Washington's trade deficit with China. The two concessions on finance and beef exports are relatively easy for Beijing to make.
“China was prepared to (raise the investment ceilings) in the BIT but those negotiations were put on hold (after Trump’s election victory).Had Obama been in office for another six months we would have gotten there,” one Chinese official said.
Officials have reported that China also wants to put an end to the ban on the import of the American beef that has been in place since 2003, and also to buy more grains and other agricultural products to reduce tensions because of trade balance.