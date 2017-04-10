News
Monday
April 10
Monday
April 10
Young Armenian pianist wins international music contest in Italy
12:30, 10.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

The seventh-grade Armenian pianist, Laura Galstyan took the honorable first place at the annual international music contest MELOS in Rome.

Young musicians from France, Italy, Germany, Ukraine, Russia and Moldova also took part in the competition.

According to the chairman of the competition jury, Riccardo Marini, Laura Galstyan's performance stood out with exclusive brilliant technique of playing the piano, as well as taste and artistry. The competition program of the young musician included works by Mozart, Chopin and Rachmaninov.

