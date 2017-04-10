Young Armenian pianist wins international music contest in Italy

The seventh-grade Armenian pianist, Laura Galstyan took the honorable first place at the annual international music contest MELOS in Rome.
Young musicians from France, Italy, Germany, Ukraine, Russia and Moldova also took part in the competition.
According to the chairman of the competition jury, Riccardo Marini, Laura Galstyan's performance stood out with exclusive brilliant technique of playing the piano, as well as taste and artistry. The competition program of the young musician included works by Mozart, Chopin and Rachmaninov.