Monday
April 10
Pope not to cancel his Egypt trip amid terrorist attacks
11:02, 10.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Pope Francis will not cancel his trip to Egypt amid terrorist attacks on the churches in Tanta and Alexandria that claimed over 40 lives.

The attacks could not disrupt the pontiff’s mission, Archbishop Angelo Becciu said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Pope Francis will keep his promise, although the recent events are causing concern and compassion, he added. In his opinion, terrorist attacks jeopardize interreligious dialogue.

Archbishop believes this is an indirect message of threat to peace and dialogue, as well as to the authorities of the country and minorities.

Հայերեն and Русский
