Lastiver, incredible nature of Armenia’s Tavush (PHOTOS)

Hearing a lot about the extraordinary beauty of Lastiver Gorge of Armenia, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporters themselves visited the area (PHOTOS).
Lastiver is the gorge of the Khachaghbyur River in Tavush Province, and its beauty is in the gorge itself.
And the main attraction is the caves, in which local inhabitants had found refuge during the Tatar-Mongol invasion in the 13th and 14th centuries.
The structure resembles a raft—“last,” in Armenian—hence, where the name Lastiver originated from.