Egypt's Armenian community is safe, people are more angry than scared

YEREVAN. – Armenian community of Egypt is safe, Armen Mazlumyan, Egypt’s Armenian National Committee member told Armenian News – NEWS.am on Monday.
“The situation in Egypt is normal. People are more angry than scared. The Armenian community is safe, there is no danger now, everything is fine,” he noted.
Forty-four people were killed, more than 100 injured as a result of two explosions hitting Coptic churches in Egypt during Palm Sunday liturgy.
“Fortunately, there were no Armenians among the casualties, ”he said.
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said a three-month state of emergency would be imposed after two deadly bombings hit Coptic churches on Sunday, killing at least 44 people. An explosion at St George's Coptic church in Tanta killed 27 people. Hours later, a blast outside St Mark's Coptic church in Alexandria left 17 dead. Responsibility for attacks was claimed by the extremist organization Islamic State.