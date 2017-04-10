News
Camp Armen Armenian orphanage’s restoration works begin in Istanbul
16:00, 10.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

Restoration works of the famous Armenian orphanage, Camp Armen, which was once taken from the Armenian community of Istanbul and then returned as a result of long struggle, have strated.

As Turkish newspaper Hurriyet noted, according to the order of mayor of Istanbul Kadir Topbas, works on cleanup of the destroyed part of the Camp Armen have already begun, which will be followed by construction works.

President of the Gedikpaşa Armenian Protestant Church and School Foundation, Grigor Aghabaoglu noted that the Camp Armen will be rebuilt from scratch.

