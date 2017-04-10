News
Analyst: Yelk bloc may consolidate opposition voters in Yerevan elections
14:33, 10.04.2017
YEREVAN. – The Yelk [Way Out] bloc got a chance to consolidate the opposition voters in the elections to the Yerevan Council of the Elders, political analyst Vigen Hakobyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, Yelk can try to consolidate not only the radical opposition, but also the voters of the Tsarukyan Bloc, because it has many dissatisfied and socially vulnerable supporters. The fact that Yelk's  largest electorate was in Yerevan speaks in favor of the Bloc.

According to Hakobyan, the Yelk [Way Out] bloc, as new political force, should try to speak more often, and the elections of the Council of Elders of Yerevan is a good reason for that.

