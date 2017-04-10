Mongolia interested in developing relations with Armenia

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received the newly appointed Ambassador of Mongolia, Banzragch Delgermaa (residence in Moscow).
During the meeting, the Ambassador presented copies of her credentials to the Foreign Minister.
The Armenian minister expressed hope that the ambassador will contribute to the development of bilateral relations.
Thanking for the reception, the Ambassador assured that Mongolia is interested in developing relations with Armenia, and she will make every effort to strengthen cooperation.
The sides discussed development of bilateral relations, cooperation within the framework of international agencies, expansion of the legal framework, consultations between the Foreign Ministry, strengthening of trade and economic relations, and the importance of facilitating visa regime.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the Eurasian Union and Mongolia. The sides also touched upon regional and international issues.