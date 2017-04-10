Expert: Trump forced to yield to American elite on Assad issue

YEREVAN. – Logic suggests Trump would yield to American political elite unless Assad had used chemical weapons, Armenian political analyst Ara Papian told reporters on Monday.

Unlike Russia, where all key decisions are made by one person, the U.S. does things differently. Trump was forced to yield to Congress on many issues, and the Syrian issue is not the only example.

Papyan recalled that several years ago an international commission in Syria recorded there were no chemical weapons in the country. But, even knowing this, Trump was forced to give in.

“The voices of pro-Kremlin political scientists that Russia must choose the path of confrontation have become stronger. I can only say that Armenia does not have anything good here, as no one wants to be caught between two fires,” Papyan added.