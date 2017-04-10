News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 10
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Expert: Trump forced to yield to American elite on Assad issue
14:14, 10.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Logic suggests Trump would yield to American political elite unless Assad had used chemical weapons, Armenian political analyst Ara Papian told reporters on Monday.

Unlike Russia, where all key decisions are made by one person, the U.S. does things differently. Trump was forced to yield to Congress on many issues, and the Syrian issue is not the only example.

Papyan recalled that several years ago an international commission in Syria recorded there were no chemical weapons in the country. But, even knowing this, Trump was forced to give in.

“The voices of pro-Kremlin political scientists that Russia must choose the path of confrontation have become stronger. I can only say that Armenia does not have anything good here, as no one wants to be caught between two fires,” Papyan added. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Boris Johnson cancels his visit to Moscow over Syria
British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson canceled his visit to Moscow over the situation in Syria…
 British FM condemns Russia for supporting Syria's president
The British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson condemned Russia for supporting the Syrian President Bashar Assad…
 Hundreds of Americans protest against US missile strike on Syria
U.S. imperialist, number one terrorist…
 Russian MFA: US has no clear approach to Syrian settlement
This is a very strange position…
 Erdogan: US strike against Syria is not sufficient
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan positively assessed the US missile strike at the Syrian airbase...
9 civilians killed in US missile attack against Syria
Nine civilians, including four children, were killed in the U.S. missile attack on a military airbase and the nearby villages....
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news