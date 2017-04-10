Syria ready to protect itself from US attacks with Russia’s support

Syria will find a way to protect itself from the possible repeated U.S. attacks with the assistance of Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister of Syria Faisal Makdad told RIA Novosti.

"I can confirm that Syria, with the support of our Russian friends, will be able to find ways to defend itself from such missiles or repeated attempts of aggression,” Makdad noted.

According to him, Russia has acted rationally and shown self-control in a situation with U.S. airstrikes on Syrian airbase.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Syria noted that, Damascus and its allies “do not intend to threaten the US or threaten security in the world”, but they, in his opinion, will be able to protect Syrian sovereignty and independence.