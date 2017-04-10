News
Media says about Ivanka Trump’s role in decision on Syria attack
17:58, 10.04.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump had a serious impact on her father while making decision to bomb Syria, The Independent reported quoting officials familiar with the matter.

As the newspaper assured, Ivanka Trump was shocked by pictures of those who killed and injured in a Syrian gas attack that were broadcast on cable television.

According to the sources, the first daughter's position on the atrocity was a “significant influence in the Oval Office”. Ministers were told it meant the administration’s reaction was “stronger than expected”. ,

The US on Thursday launched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate. President Trump said he had ordered the bombing of this airfield because, in his words, the Assad forces’ Tuesday’s chemical attack on the Idlib governorate was launched from this airbase.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
