EU mission head: We will continue to support Armenia after elections
16:42, 10.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The European Union will continue to support Armenia after the parliamentary elections, EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters on Monday.

According to him, you can hear from everywhere that Armenia began serious reforms in the system of state administration. It is very important that along with increase in their efficiency, the important role of civil society and the media remains.

Switalski reminded that the European Union concluded negotiations with Armenia on a new comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement. It is planned to complete negotiations on the support program Single Support Framework in June. The logic of support will be changed: the European Union will expect a bigger initiative from Armenia. The authorities of the country will have to decide on the areas where support is more effective and focus on them.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
