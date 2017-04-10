News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 10
USD
485.61
EUR
513.68
RUB
8.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.61
EUR
513.68
RUB
8.47
Show news feed
Dollar continues to gain ground in Armenia
16:34, 10.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.61/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.38 from Friday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 513.68 (down by AMD 2.51), that of one British pound was AMD 602.01 (down by AMD 1.08), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.47 (down by AMD 0.05).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 287.27, AMD 19,772.73 and AMD 15,097.5, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
PM: We need to filter all unnecessary things and develop conception on how to make profit
We need to filter all the unnecessary things and develop a conception on how to make a profit…
 Expert: Best market for Armenia blue cheese will be Russia
Half of Armenia’s cheese exports are made to Russia…
 Dollar is up slightly in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, fell in the country…
 Armenia improves position in Tourism Competitiveness Report
Armenia is ranked 84th…
Armenia PM demands specifics in state company administration
The Premier noted that companies receiving state order usually get the highest profitability...
 EU budgetary support programs to Armenia are discussed in Yerevan
Within the framework of the European Neighborhood Instrument…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news