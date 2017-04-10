Dollar continues to gain ground in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.61/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.38 from Friday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 513.68 (down by AMD 2.51), that of one British pound was AMD 602.01 (down by AMD 1.08), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.47 (down by AMD 0.05).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 287.27, AMD 19,772.73 and AMD 15,097.5, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.