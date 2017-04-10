News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 10
USD
485.61
EUR
513.68
RUB
8.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.61
EUR
513.68
RUB
8.47
Show news feed
Artsakh Government privatizes gas pipeline system
17:10, 10.04.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

STEPANAKERT. - The Artsakh Government has privatized the gas pipeline system.

The decision on this was adopted at the Cabinet session of the republic Monday, the press-service of the Artsakh Government informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

One bid was earlier submitted by GM Holding LLC, which was announced the winner of the tender.  

The company is going to invest 1 billion 505 million (approx. $3.1 million) investments in the system within five years. It is also obliged not to reduce the salary fund, taking the minimum wage to 75,000 AMD, as well as not to raise the gas tariff in the coming three years. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Defense Minister holds command conferences in a number of military units
During the conferences, issues related to the military units, as well as the army in general were discussed...
 Serj Tankian: I hope it will not take long for my solo concert in Artsakh
The famous American Armenian musician said he wanted very much to come to Nagorno-Karabakh one day to play music, and if he could, to bring other artists, too…
 HALO Trust: All minefields in Karabakh could be cleared by 2020
The Artsakh PM attended an event by this organization, and on the occasion of International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action…
 Tankian: We have come to Karabakh to open a door to creative people of Diaspora and Artsakh
He referred to his joint work with film director Jivan Avetisyan on the film “The last resident” as an example of successful cooperation...
 Arsinée Khanjian: Numerous pupils in Artsakh listen to sounds of bombs instead of music
On this historical land parcel, where there are more news on ceasefire violations, victims and wounded than any other information, thousands of children are deprived..."
 Serj Tankian, Atom Egoyan, and others are leaving for Artsakh
Serj Tankian, Atom Egoyan, and other members of Justice in Armenia initiative meet with Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan …
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news