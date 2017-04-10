Artsakh Government privatizes gas pipeline system

STEPANAKERT. - The Artsakh Government has privatized the gas pipeline system.

The decision on this was adopted at the Cabinet session of the republic Monday, the press-service of the Artsakh Government informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

One bid was earlier submitted by GM Holding LLC, which was announced the winner of the tender.

The company is going to invest 1 billion 505 million (approx. $3.1 million) investments in the system within five years. It is also obliged not to reduce the salary fund, taking the minimum wage to 75,000 AMD, as well as not to raise the gas tariff in the coming three years.