Russian and Iranian FMs call for impartial investigation into Idlib incident

The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif called for an impartial investigation into the incident with the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Idlib.

The issue was discussed during a phone conversation that was held on the initiative of the Iranian side, Russian foreign office reported.

“The situation in Syria was discussed after the US missile strike on the airbase in the country,” Foreign Ministry informed.

The sides emphasized that similar aggressive actions against a sovereign independent state are a grave violation of international law, especially the UN Charter, they jeopardize regional security and damage the fight against international terrorism.