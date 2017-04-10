Former Armenia MP is going to “invade” Yerevan Municipality

YEREVAN. - Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party is going to seize the Yerevan Municipality, leader of the newly-established political force and former Heritage Party MP, Zaruhi Postanhyan, told journalists Monday.

“We are going to invade the municipality and we are determined. We consider this as a serious political struggle, since Yerevan is the capital of all Armenians,” Postanjyan said.

Referring to the opinion that she will thereby enter into struggle with Yelk mayoral candidate Nikol Pashinyan, Postanjyan said that “they have no rivals.”

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14. The campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12. Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yerkir Tsirani Party and Yelk bloc are running for membership in the Council.