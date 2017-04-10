Armenia’s Diaspora and Education ministries sign joint order

Diaspora Minister of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan and Minister of Education and Science of the republic, Levon Mkrtchyan, on Monday signed an order on contributing to the solution of educational issues of the Diaspora.
A coordination commission will operate for the purpose of coordinating the actions planned to be carried out within the framework of the program.
Diaspora Minister Hakobyan noted: “To implement the instruction of PM Karen Karapetyan, we drew up and signed a joint order on approving the program of joint events for contributing to the solution of educational issues of the Diaspora and creating coordination commission, which will give us an opportunity to implement joint programs more efficiently.”
Education and Science Minister Levon Mkrtchyan, for his part, underscored the importance of Hakobyan’s initiative, noting: “This order supposes a precise action plan, within the format whereof the work will be better coordinated.”
The Diaspora minister thanked the Education and Science minister for the willingness to cooperate, adding that the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Forum will take place in September 2017, during which issues concerning the preservation of the Armenian language in Diaspora will be discussed.
“The ministries of Diaspora and Education and Science can also support each other here, invite the best specialists, choose interesting topics, as well as in many other issues,” Hakobyan said.