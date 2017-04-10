News
NATO Secretary General to visit Georgia
21:09, 10.04.2017
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg plans to visit Tbilisi in late May to take part in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Alliance, Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili said at an open Georgia-NATO Public Diplomacy Forum Monday.

The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Tbilisi on May 26-29. Thus, Georgia will become the fifth non-member country to host Assembly, Georgia-online reports.  

“It is a great honor for us that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Georgia on May 26-29. The NATO Secretary General’s meeting is scheduled within the framework of this very event,” Kvirikashvili said. 

