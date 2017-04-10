News
Clark University hosts international conference on Armenian Genocide
20:03, 10.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies of the Clark University (Massachusetts, US) organized an international conference entitled “New experience: Making responsibility responsible” from April 6 to 9. 

The conference was attended by renowned researchers from the sphere of genocide studies, who were from US, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Germany, Guatemala, Israeli, Armenia, South African Republic, Canada, Great Britain, etc.

The conference was attended by Constitutional Court advisor, coordinator of the Armenian Genocide Legal Issue Center by the Armenian Lawyers' Association, Vladimir Vardanyan, who made a report entitled “Hundred years later: who is responsible for the Armenian Genocide and how.” Within this framework, issues related to legal means aimed at overcoming the consequences of the Armenian Genocide were discussed.

The report specifically referred to the issue of specifying the scope of public and private subjects responsible for the Armenian Genocide. Apart from this, information was provided regarding the current and completed judicial processes aimed at overcoming the aforementioned consequences. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
