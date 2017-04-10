News
Deputy FM: Impunity for Azerbaijan’s crime against Maragha village resulted in new crimes
20:18, 10.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. - Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan has commented on the 25th anniversary of the Maragha village tragedy.

“This day symbolizes one of the darkest but not very known pages of the Karabakh War, when 25 years ago the Azerbaijani side grossly violated the international humanitarian law through its actions.

On 10 April 1992, the Azerbaijani OMON police destructed and burnt down Karabakh’s Maragha village, burning alive and killing by subjecting to inhuman tortures the peaceful residents, as well as capturing part of them. Moreover, nothing is so far known about the fate of some of them.

The residents of Maragha village, who appeared under the Azerbaijani control for several hours, went through all the horror, which fully corresponds to the standards of crimes against humanity.

The impunity for the crimes committed in Maragha contributed to the formation of an atmosphere of permissiveness and commitment of new crimes. The barbarian actions of the Azerbaijani servicemen against Nagorno-Karabakh during the aggression launched by Azerbaijan last year is undeniable evidence of this.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
