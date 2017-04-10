News
Rouhani: U.S. strike on Syria is a mistake
22:25, 10.04.2017
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The strike on Syria is a mistake, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday, referring to the U.S. strike on the Syrian airbase, IRNA reports.

Referring to the position of Tehran in case of another strike by U.S. on Syria, Rouhani said that the Americans “never acted within the framework” of international law. “They consider themselves global police,” he added. According to Rouhani, the current situation cannot continue, the recurrence of such an attack being very dangerous for the region.

The president also reiterated that the Syrian crisis should be normalized through political means. “Peaceful talks should continue, while the U.S. attack harmed the entire process,” he said. “As to the Syrian crisis, Iran cooperates with Russia and Turkey in the operation against terrorists,” Rouhani said. 

