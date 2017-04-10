News
European investment fund may start operating in Armenia by end of 2017
21:34, 10.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. - The investment fund of the EU and EBRD may start operating in Armenia by the end of 2017, Head of the Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Hoa-Binh Adjemian, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Currently, EU and EBRD are choosing a manager for the future fund, who will continue picking new potential partners.

The fund capital will amount to at least $25 million and 40 million at maximum. Everything will depend on the partners’ opportunities, Adjemian said.

“The analysis of corporate finance market shows that companies need not only credits. I think many companies in Armenia will correspond to the criteria of share investment,” he said.

Currently, the EU and EBRD are going to invest 15 million and another 5 million euro to the fund. 

