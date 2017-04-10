News
Tuesday
April 11
News
At least 4 injured in California elementary school shooting
22:35, 10.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least four have been injured in the shooting at San Bernardino school, California. Two students have been taken to the hospital, a teacher being among the injured, ABCnews reports.  According to the preliminary information, the suspect is possibly dead. It is also informed that the school is on a lockdown and the students are being evacuated.

“We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital,”Reuters reports, citing the Twitter page of San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
