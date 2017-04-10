At least 4 injured in California elementary school shooting

At least four have been injured in the shooting at San Bernardino school, California. Two students have been taken to the hospital, a teacher being among the injured, ABCnews reports. According to the preliminary information, the suspect is possibly dead. It is also informed that the school is on a lockdown and the students are being evacuated.
“We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital,”Reuters reports, citing the Twitter page of San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.