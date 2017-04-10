News
Tuesday
April 11
News
2 dead in San Bernardino school shooting
22:51, 10.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Two people were killed and two more injured in a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California, on Monday. According to the police, the threat is down.

As per the preliminary data, the suspect is dead. It is also informed that two students have been hospitalized, AP reports.

Earlier, the media outlets reported that a teacher was among the injured.

The shooting was believed to be the result of a “domestic dispute.”

“We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital,”Reuters reports, citing the Twitter page of San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan. 

