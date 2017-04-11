Children not target of elementary school shooting in San Bernardino

Children were not the target of a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California, USA, the Associated Press reported citing police sources.

A teacher and, apparently, the shooter himself died in the shooting.

Two schoolchildren were injured, they were rushed to hospital, and they are in very critical condition.

Police say what occurred was a murder and a suicide.

The law enforcement, however, does not yet disclose the names of those killed and injured, but it is known that the gunman’s victim was a woman.

The motives of the attack are also yet unknown.

Earlier, police had stated that the probable cause of this tragedy was domestic dispute. The law enforcement had said they believed the teacher knew the gunman.