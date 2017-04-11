News
Newspaper: Russia to be removed from Karabakh peace talks?
10:35, 11.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Russian analyst Grigory Trofimchuk told 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper of Armenia that the US will expand its influence in this region.

“America will present its own approach to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, [and] which again will be more drastic than before,” noted Trofimchuk. “They will attempt to remove Russia from conflict resolution, especially if Washington succeeds in moving forward its own line in the Syrian issue.

“Syria will show much. After this, Russian will either start recoiling in all directions or the contrary: Russia will be strengthened.”

