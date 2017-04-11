Trump speaks in Hebrew with coming of Jewish Passover

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Jews and wished America and the world a Happy Passover.
“Happy Passover to everyone celebrating in the United States of America, Israel, and around the world.#ChagSameach,” Trump tweeted.
The Hebrew phrase "Chag Sameach" means "joyous festival" and is a traditional greeting for Jewish festivals.
Trump is the first president with immediate family members who are Jewish. His daughter Ivanka married Kushner, an Orthodox Jew, in 2009. Before tying the knot, she underwent a rigorous Orthodox conversion process.