Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 1,620 shots at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 50 times, from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 1,620 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units are in full control of the frontline, and they continue to reliably maintain their military positions.