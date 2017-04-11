News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 11
USD
485.61
EUR
513.68
RUB
8.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.61
EUR
513.68
RUB
8.47
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 1,620 shots at night
10:12, 11.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 50 times, from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 1,620 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units are in full control of the frontline, and they continue to reliably maintain their military positions.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy FM: Impunity for Azerbaijan’s crime against Maragha village resulted in new crimes
On 10 April 1992, the Azerbaijani OMON police destructed and burnt down Karabakh’s Maragha village...
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 640 shots at night
Adversary violated the ceasefire around 30 times...
Azerbaijan uses mortars, grenade launchers at night
Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire more than 50 times at night...
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan made use of mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, refrained from taking actions in response…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, is in full control over the frontline…
 Arrest of Azerbaijani captive in Karabakh extended for another two months
On February 1, a group of Azerbaijani servicemen made a diversionary infiltration attempt in the direction of Talish village of NKR...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news