Donald Trump Jr. not to run for NY governor in 2018

Son of the U.S. president, Donald Trump Jr. denied rumors that he wanted to be a candidate for governor of New York next year, Associated Press reported.
"I am not running in 2018," Trump said in his first public comments about a possible candidacy next year.
Nevertheless, he did not completely exclude such a possibility in the future.
“Maybe someday,” Trump said. "It's not something I'm doing now. But you never know, it's fascinating stuff."
“If I say no, (the media) says 'He's never going to do it' and if I change my mind, they try to kill you with it,” Trump Jr. said. “You always leave your options open.”