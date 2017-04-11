News
Tuesday
April 11
Refugee camp burns down to ashes after riots in France
13:20, 11.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A refugee camp in the north of France has burned down to ashes after mass clashes between the Kurdish and Afghan migrants on Tuesday.

According to the local authorities, six people were wounded during the clashes and at least ten people were injured as a result of the fire, DW reported.

Soldiers of the special forces of the Republican Security Companies tried to control the situation during disorders.

Over 300 wooden constructions of the camp burned down completely. About 1,500 inhabitants of the camp, mostly Iraqi Kurds, were evacuated.

Հայերեն and Русский
