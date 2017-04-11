Fillon refuses to discuss new scandalous data about his wife

French presidential candidate, former Prime Minister, Francois Fillon has refused to discuss the reports by Mediapart about another fraud in connection with the fake job of his wife, RIA Novosti reported quoting France2.
Mrs. Penelope Fillon, originally from Llanover, Wales, has been indicted over claims she received public money for work she did not actually carry out from 1986 onwards.
But new allegations suggest Mrs Fillon started to receive money from her husband’s office in 1982, when she was listed as a “parliamentary assistant".