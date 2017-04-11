News
Over 96 thousand jobseekers are registered in Armenia
12:09, 11.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – As of March 1, the number of jobseekers that are registered in the State Employment Agency (SEA) of Armenia is 96,200, whose 62,300 are women, and 22,300—young persons.

In addition, the SEA regional offices have enlisted 1,328 job vacancies, and, with the assistance of these offices, 1,159 jobseekers have found employment, informed the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

The objective of the respective changes that are made is to ensure stable employment to as many people as possible, and work experience to young persons that are entering the labor market for the first time.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
