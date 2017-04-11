Major accident near Armenia tunnel, number of injured rises to 13 (PHOTOS)

A major accident occurred Monday in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.
Accordingly, an SUV and a passenger van collided near the Dilijan Tunnel.
As a result, the SUV’s driver and two passengers as well as ten passengers of the van sustained injuries and were hospitalized.
On Tuesday, however, the number of injured has risen to thirteen.
It was found out that the van driver and his nine passengers were taken to hospital, according to Shamshyan.com.
According to the source, all the injured that have been hospitalized are working at the Dilijan town training center of the Central Bank of Armenia.