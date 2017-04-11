Khosrov Harutyunyan: Armenia PM’s rating significantly contributed to ruling party winning parliament election

YEREVAN. – The rating of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan significantly contributed to the ruling Republican Party of Armenia’s (RPA) win in the parliament election on April 2.
National Assembly former speaker and ex-PM Khosrov Harutyunyan, who is reelected MP from the RPA list, noted the aforesaid at a press conference on Tuesday.
He stressed that the RPA’s advantage in this voting was that it announced in advance about the makeup of its next government, and who will be its Premier and defense minister.
And reflecting on vote-buying, Harutyunyan specifically noted as follows: “They say this is due to people’s social condition. (…). But vote-buying is already a senseless, an unbeneficial step. (…). The concept that the vote is not controllable should be instilled among [Armenia’s] voters.”