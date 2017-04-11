Armenia Airlines launches Yerevan-Beirut flights

YEREVAN. – Until June, the flights between Yerevan and Beirut will be conducted once a week, in June—twice a week, and as of July—three times per week.

The aforementioned was noted at Monday’s official launch of the Armenia Airlines’ flights between the capital cities of Armenia and Lebanon, the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The minister of tourism of Lebanon, Lebanese Armenian Avedis Guidanian, and first deputy chairman of the Committee State Tourism Committee of Armenia, Mekhak Apresyan, delivered welcoming remarks at the event, and underscored these flights.

Also, the parties considered the idea of developing joint projects in order to intensify tourism between the two countries.