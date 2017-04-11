Russian MFA hopes for constructive talks with US Secretary of State

Russia hopes for constructive negotiations with the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, TASS reported quoting Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.
The ministry believes that Russia expects to make clear the plans of Washington concerning North Korea during Tillerson's visit. It is noted that Russia and the United States have the same goals on a number of issues on the bilateral and international agenda.
Russian MFA considers that the US will agree to conduct objective investigation involving the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in connection with the incident in Syrian Idlib. Russia also hopes that the US will not refuse to participate in international consultations on Afghanistan on April 14. Moscow also expects that Washington will be able to induce Kiev to rigorous implementation of the Minsk agreements.